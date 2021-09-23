SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS

By Bess Wohl

September 23—October 3, 2021

Post-Show Talkback will take place on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The 2020 hit play continues! Six strangers escaping city life embark on a silent retreat in the woods. Led by an unseen and enigmatic wellness guru, the attendees vary from ardent devotees to total skeptics. In the isolation of the woods, they are offered the chance to break away from their troubles and find themselves through mindfulness, yoga practice, and, above all, silence. Small Mouth Sounds asks how we address life’s biggest questions when words fail us.

Small Mouth Sounds contains brief nudity, adult content, and the burning of incense and herbal cigarettes. Recommended for patrons 18+ (ID required). Patrons under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Due to the staging requirements of this production, we will not be offering late seating.