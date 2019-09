Skeleton Festival is back on Saturday, October 19th in downtown Harrisonburg!

Trick-or-treat at local businesses from 2-4pm, and don’t miss the spooky (but not too spooky) activities and detours scattered throughout downtown! Find even more festivities on Court Square, including kid, dog, and adult costume contests, weird science lab, tarot card readings, wacky shacks, goober globs and, of course, whisker biscuits.

Learn more at skeletonfestival.com