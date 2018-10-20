Skeleton Festival

Harrisonburg's pre-Halloween party blends aspects of Halloween and Dia de los Muertos in a big, community celebration. Activities kicks off with trick-or-treating at downtown businesses from 4-6pm, and culminates with a fun, all-ages party at the Turner Pavilion & Park. The festival features kid, dog, and adult costume contests; arts and crafts activities; a community ofrenda; food trucks; DJ dance party; light show; wacky shacks, goober blobs, and whisker biscuits.