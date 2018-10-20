Harrisonburg's pre-Halloween party blends aspects of Halloween and Dia de los Muertos in a big, community celebration. Activities kicks off with trick-or-treating at downtown businesses from 4-6pm, and culminates with a fun, all-ages party at the Turner Pavilion & Park. The festival features kid, dog, and adult costume contests; arts and crafts activities; a community ofrenda; food trucks; DJ dance party; light show; wacky shacks, goober blobs, and whisker biscuits.
Skeleton Festival
Turner Pavilion 228 S. Liberty St., Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801
Turner Pavilion 228 S. Liberty St., Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801 View Map
Festivals & Fairs
Oct 10, 2018
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. more