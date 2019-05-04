JOIN FAMILIES, friends and neighbors on May 4, 2019 from 9:30 am-Noon at Park East in Governor’s Land for an uplifting memorial 2 mile walk benefiting Hospice House & Support Care of Williamsburg (HHSCW). You can register as an individual, join a team or start a team. Your support of HHSCW allows us to carry out our mission, caring for people at the end of life, comforting the bereaved, and empowering others to do the same. We hope you will consider attending or supporting the Hike for Hospice House.
skeating@williamsburghospice.org
Governors Land at Two Rivers Two Rivers Road, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Outdoor
Feb 22, 2019
