Sixty Years of Italian Design 1940-2000 Exhibit

Exhibition Reception: Thursday, July 11th

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Registration required.

Sixty Years of Italian Design 1940-2000 is an exhibition of iconic contemporary Italian pieces. Maurice Beane, one of the region’s most prominent dealers and collectors, will curate the exhibit and showcase works from his private collection amassed over 40 years. Work will remain on view from July 11 until September 15, 2019.

The 1940-2000 survey presents a wide range of characteristic objects from the 60-year period: furniture, ceramics, Murano glass, works on paper. In addition, selected pieces from the private–and rarely seen–collection of Frances Lewis are among the exhibition highlights. Lewis and her late husband, Sydney, were among the earliest and most discerning collectors of Memphis Milano and Studio Alchimia. Principal artists on view will include Osvaldo Borsani, Cesar Lacca, Joe Colombo, Ettore Sottsass, Carlo Malnati, and Gaetano Pesce. Other artists represented are: Alessandro Mendini, Fulvio Bianconi, Gio Ponti, Achille Castiglioni, Marcello Fantoni, Guido Gambone, Cesare Lacca, AldoTura, Piero Sartogo, Piero Fornasetti, Ettore Sottsass, Matteo Thun, and Barovier & Toso.

Maurice Beane, of Richmond, is an artist, art dealer and collector who is regionally based and nationally known for his deep knowledge and experience in the field of design. He is a renowned furniture designer and architectural metalworker, and started working with his hands at a young age. Beane grew up on the Northern Neck in Reedville, Virginia, and settled in Richmond when he attended VCU’s School of the Arts in the early 1980s. His designs have appeared in national and international publications, and are featured in numerous important private collections, including the Sydney and Frances Lewis collection.