Sixth Annual ReelAbilities Film Festival Opening Night - Shameless: The Art of Disability

Documentary / 76 mins. / Directed by Bonnie Klein / English / 2012
Director Bonnie Klein gathers a motley crew of artists with diverse disabilities for a pajama party. A comedian, poet, dancer, and others take a subversive look at Hollywood stereotypes of people with disabilities. They decide to continue meeting, and together embark on a mission to create their own images of disability.
Followed by a Talk Back with the participants in the Kesem Inclusive Theatre Project.
Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
