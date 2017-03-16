Sixth Annual ReelAbilities Film Festival Opening Night - Shameless: The Art of Disability

Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Sponsored by VCUHealth

Documentary / 76 mins. / Directed by Bonnie Klein / English / 2012

Gallery Opening Featuring Exhibition by Milk River Arts at 6:30PM

Director Bonnie Klein gathers a motley crew of artists with diverse disabilities for a pajama party. A comedian, poet, dancer, and others take a subversive look at Hollywood stereotypes of people with disabilities. They decide to continue meeting, and together embark on a mission to create their own images of disability.

Followed by a Talk Back with the participants in the Kesem Inclusive Theatre Project.

Cost per film: $8M /$12NM

Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

804-285-6500

