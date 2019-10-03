Sirius Quartet: “New World”

Category A $45 | Category B $35 | Category C $20

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under, 20%-30% subscription discounts available

Sirius Quartet champions a forward-thinking, genre-defying approach to performing that makes labels like “new music” sound tame. New World explores the personal and political challenges of life in the 21st century. Violinist Gregor Huebner’s award-winning composition “New World Nov. 9 2016” is the centerpiece of the program, contrasting idyllic, hopeful themes of Dvořák's Largo from “New World Symphony” with the brutal gestures of Shostakovich’s String Quartet, no. 8.