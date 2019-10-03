Sirius Quartet: “New World”

to Google Calendar - Sirius Quartet: “New World” - 2019-10-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sirius Quartet: “New World” - 2019-10-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sirius Quartet: “New World” - 2019-10-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - Sirius Quartet: “New World” - 2019-10-03 19:30:00

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Category A $45 | Category B $35 | Category C $20

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under, 20%-30% subscription discounts available

Sirius Quartet champions a forward-thinking, genre-defying approach to performing that makes labels like “new music” sound tame. New World explores the personal and political challenges of life in the 21st century. Violinist Gregor Huebner’s award-winning composition “New World Nov. 9 2016” is the centerpiece of the program, contrasting idyllic, hopeful themes of Dvořák's Largo from “New World Symphony” with the brutal gestures of Shostakovich’s String Quartet, no. 8.

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Sirius Quartet: “New World” - 2019-10-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sirius Quartet: “New World” - 2019-10-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sirius Quartet: “New World” - 2019-10-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - Sirius Quartet: “New World” - 2019-10-03 19:30:00
See What's Inside

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular