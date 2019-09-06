Sips on the Skyline presented by NewMarket

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Join the Virginia War Memorial Foundation for Sips on the Skyline, presented by NewMarket. It's an evening of cocktail and spirit tastings, food, music, veteran tributes, and a silent auction—not to mention the BEST view in the city of Richmond—all while supporting the work of the Virginia War Memorial and its Foundation.

This year's event is not to be missed, as guests will get an exclusive preview of the new addition to the Memorial, slated to open in late 2019.

Price: $125/person, $250/couple ($100 active military discount)

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event, This & That
804-786-2176
