Sips on the Skyline is an evening celebration hosted by the Virginia War Memorial Foundation as a “Thank You” to friends and supporters. This social, yet educational event offers guests a special opportunity to gather with like-minded friends, educators, and veterans who all share support of the Memorial and its mission. The event takes place during Virginia Spirits Month at the Virginia War Memorial overlooking the downtown Richmond skyline and the James River. Sips on the Skyline features a band and dance floor, a dinner and dessert buffet, a beer and wine bar, and—of course—craft cocktails and spirit tastings presented by distillers across Virginia, several of which are veteran-owned businesses. Tickets are available for purchase at vawarmemorial.org.