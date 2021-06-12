Sips for Avalon Virtual Paint Night Fundraiser

A fun night of painting and brews from The Virginia Beer Company to raise funds for Avalon Center!

$20 minimum donation. Once registered, we'll send you all the event details and Zoom link.

Tickets:

https://avaloncenter.org/sips-avalon

-----

Proceeds for the event benefit Avalon, and VBC will donate 15% of to-go beer sales purchased for the "Sips For Avalon" event between 5/25 and 6/12. Featured beers for this virtual event are Free Verse, Liquid Escape, Elbow Patches, and Misty Flip.

To purchase beers online, follow the below link and select the "Sips For Avalon" section of the website to unlock the 15% donation feature:

https://virginiabeerco.shopsettings.com/