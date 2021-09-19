Sippin' Sundays @ Ecco Adesso Vineyards

We welcome you to visit our farm winery in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley. We offer several wines from the Shenandoah Valley region as well as ciders for you to enjoy. Guests can try wine flights as well as wine by the glass or bottle. Bring your own picnic or have our team put one together for you with local artisan cheeses, breads, charcuterie meats, and other lite bites. Friends and families are welcome to walk around the property, bring your dogs, play by the creek, picnic at one of our several picnic tables throughout the farm, hike our trails and explore springs and waterfalls, and enjoy the fresh air and wide open spaces and stunning Blue Ridge Mountain views!