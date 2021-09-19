Sippin' Sundays @ Ecco Adesso Vineyards

to

Ecco Adesso Vineyards 340 Ecco Adesso Lane, Fairfield, Virginia 24435

We welcome you to visit our farm winery in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley. We offer several wines from the Shenandoah Valley region as well as ciders for you to enjoy. Guests can try wine flights as well as wine by the glass or bottle. Bring your own picnic or have our team put one together for you with local artisan cheeses, breads, charcuterie meats, and other lite bites. Friends and families are welcome to walk around the property, bring your dogs, play by the creek, picnic at one of our several picnic tables throughout the farm, hike our trails and explore springs and waterfalls, and enjoy the fresh air and wide open spaces and stunning Blue Ridge Mountain views!

Info

Ecco Adesso Vineyards 340 Ecco Adesso Lane, Fairfield, Virginia 24435
Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family, outdoors
5408170419
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sippin' Sundays @ Ecco Adesso Vineyards - 2021-09-19 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sippin' Sundays @ Ecco Adesso Vineyards - 2021-09-19 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sippin' Sundays @ Ecco Adesso Vineyards - 2021-09-19 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sippin' Sundays @ Ecco Adesso Vineyards - 2021-09-19 11:00:00 ical
refill-sept15

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular