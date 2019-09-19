Sip & Learn: “Text as Texture” Featuring artist Hillel Smith

Take a break from your nightly routine to engage with friends and ignite your creative side with a fun, interactive workshop led by Israeli-born artist, Hillel Smith. “Text as Texture” explores the use of letters and writing as an artistic element. Participants use a variety of media to create typographic art informed by inspiration, both Jewish and not.

Presented by Hannah and Allen Cohen

$15 JCC Members, $18 Non-members, $22 at the door

(Admission includes light dinner and wine)

“Parsha Posters” books, posters and other items will be available for purchase and signing.