Sip & Learn: “Text as Texture” Featuring artist Hillel Smith

Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Take a break from your nightly routine to engage with friends and ignite your creative side with a fun, interactive workshop led by Israeli-born artist, Hillel Smith. “Text as Texture” explores the use of letters and writing as an artistic element. Participants use a variety of media to create typographic art informed by inspiration, both Jewish and not.

Presented by Hannah and Allen Cohen

$15 JCC Members, $18 Non-members, $22 at the door

(Admission includes light dinner and wine)

“Parsha Posters” books, posters and other items will be available for purchase and signing.

Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink Event
8042856500
