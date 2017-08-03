CHARLOTTE, NC--Acoustic duo Sinners & Saints will perform at Garden Grove Brewing Co., 3445 West Cary Street, Richmond, VA, on Thursday August 3rd at 8:00 p.m. with Erika Blatnik. This is a FREE show open to patrons of all ages. For more information call 804-918-6158 or visit https://gardengrovebrewing.com/all-events/events-calendar/

Sinners & Saints is a two man band from Charlotte, North Carolina, comprised of singer/ songwriter Perry Fowler on acoustic guitar and harmonica and Mark Baran on upright bass, banjo and harmonies.

Since the band’s formation in 2011, Sinners & Saints has been gathering a following of fans who turn to their whiskey drinking, sweet loving music for a good time but find something more – an irrepressible optimism even in dark times. Whether they’re crooning about heartbreak or tearing it up with joyful abandon, their acoustic, country-tinged tunes with compelling harmonies appeal to fans of classic country artists such as The Louvin Brothers to modern day Americana bands such as The Avett Brothers and Drive-By Truckers.

The duo has shared the stage up and down the East Coast with the likes of Flogging Molly, Shovels and Rope, Robert Earl Keen, Dexter Romweber, St Paul & the Broken Bones, and many others.

Sinners & Saints has released 2 EPs and 2 full-length albums, including On The Other Side, which was released in March of 2017 in partnership with Silent Uproar Records. The Charlotte Observer said, “On the Other Side, wears its Southern country roots on its sleeve (so to speak). The album illustrates the group’s versatility, from foot-tapping bluegrass to tearful honky-tonk to harmony-centered folk. With its feet firmly planted in tradition, it should be as big a hit with the MerleFest crowd as it is with local hipsters.”