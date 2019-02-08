The New York based jewelry line, A.Jaffe, will be in our showroom this weekend highlighting their designer engagement rings, wedding bands and fine jewelry lines. We will also be offering special financing, 0% APR for 5 years. Stop in before Valentine's Day to shop a beautiful selection for that special someone in your life!
Single Designer Showcase
Diamonds Direct Richmond 11131 West Broad Street, Virginia 23060 View Map
Fashion & Trunk Shows
