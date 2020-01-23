Sinfonicron Presents: Ruddigore

Kimball Theatre 428 Duke of Gloucester St., Virginia 23185

The Sinfonicron Light Opera Company, a student organization at the College of William & Mary, is thrilled to announce that it will be performing W. S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan's Ruddigore January 23-26. Tickets can be bought online, via telephone, or in person at the Kimball Theatre in Colonial Williamsburg. The box office is open from 10-4 pm on weekdays.

Showtimes are January 23-25 at 7:30 and January 25-26 at 2 pm.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children, students, and W&M faculty and staff.

