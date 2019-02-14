Simply Diamond ROCKS!

The music of legendary singer and American Jewish icon Neil Diamond will be performed by our country’s leading Neil Diamond tribute band, Simply Diamond, and include everything from “Sweet Caroline” to “Love on the Rocks” plus some other select favorites from this bygone era in music!

Following the advice of Paul Shaffer of The Late Show with David Letterman, Brian LaBanc embarked on a new musical venture…a Neil Diamond tribute band, called “Simply Diamond.” As per Paul Shaffer, “Brian is the best Neil Diamond tribute act out there. His voice sounds like the real deal. I’ve seen four of the biggest Neil Diamond tribute acts and this guy blows them all away.” In addition to touring across the United States with his band, Brian has made appearances at many clubs in New York City, the AOL internet show called “Latenet with Ray Ellin” where Paul Shaffer did the honors of introducing him, and on the Joey Reynolds radio show. Joey Reynolds, another music legend, worked with Neil Diamond at Bang Records and broke many of Neil’s hits on the radio back in the day. After Brian sang live, Joey said, “I can’t tell the difference between Brian and Neil…if I closed my eyes I’d swear that Neil is here with me in the room.”

Sponsored by Lynn and Jay Schwartz. Post-Event Reception Sponsored by Frona and Alan Colker.

$24 General Admission

$20 JCC Members

$15 Seniors