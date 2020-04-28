Simply Crafted Presents Welcome to Spring

Salacia Prime Seafood and Steaks 3001 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451

The seasons are changing and we’re excited to celebrate with our next Simply Crafted dinner, Welcome to Spring!

Join us as Chef Kyle and the culinary team create dishes inspired by the spring season. Each dish will be paired perfectly with hand selected wines from Williamsburg Winery.

Reception begins at 6:30pm with tasty bites such as:

*Scallop ceviche

*Lynnhaven Oysters with lemon mignonette

*Clam Fritters with citrus remolaude

*Chilled pea soup with mint crema

Served with a 2018 VIRGINIA VIOGNIER

Dinner will be served at 7pm with these 5 courses:

*Crab Crusted Carolina Sunburst Trout with a 2017 “ACT 12” Chardonnay

*Boardwalk Bouillabaisse with a 2018 Wessex Dry Rose

*Pan Roasted Duck Breast with a 2017 Gabriel Archer Reserve

*Wood Oven Roasted Lamb Porcetta with a 2018 Wessex Petit Verdot

*Strawberry Napoleon with a 2018 Petit Fleur

Limited seating available. ALL inclusive tickets for only $90 per person.

Visit www.salaciavb.com/events for tickets!

