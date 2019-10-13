Simply Crafted Hunter's Moon

Join us for a special evening under the light of the Hunter’s Moon and enjoy delicious cocktails and food pairings hosted at the Hilton’s rooftop Sky Bar. Take in panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean as Chef Kyle and the Hilton's culinary team cook up a true Hunter’s Moon feast!

We will have an oyster tasting reception beginning at 6:30pm and the feast will begin at 7:00pm. Each pairing will feature spirits made with Belle Isle Moonshine paired with chef’s unique twist on shrimp and grits, duo of duck, and pan roasted venison “backstrap” followed by a sweet ending for dessert.

With the moon shining so bright, you don’t want to miss an unforgettable night!

*Must notify within 72 hours for any cancellation refunds*