Simply Crafted - Barley and Hops Dinner

Calling all beer lovers! This Barley and Hops dinner takes you on an adventure inspired by the cuisine and beer of Virginia.

Join us and taste the deliciously crafted hops of Benchtop Brewery paired perfectly with a 4 course dinner by Chef Kyle Woodruff and the Hilton Culinary team.

(Tickets are all inclusive and only $60 per guest.)

Reception begins at 6:30pm with tasty bites such as:

**Cuban Empanada

**Currywurst

**Caribbean Jerked Wings

**Crispy Pork Steamed Buns

Served with the Crispy Whip, a Czech Pilsner

Dinner will be served at 7pm with these 4 courses:

**Crispy Fried Oysters served with the Mermaid Scorn, a Oyster Gose

**Wood Oven Roasted Shrimp and Scallops served with Juicy Root, a Butternut Squash Gose

**Berber Spiced Rockfish Served with Proven Theory, an American IPA

**Molten Chocolate Cake served with Wicked Walter, an Imperial Coffee Stout

Each course has its own Chef selected beer from Benchtop Brewery paired perfectly to enhance your dining experience. Join us for another amazing night with the Hilton team at Salacia.