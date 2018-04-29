Silver Jubilee Concert - Music in McLean

Music in McLean announces the Silver Jubilee Concert honoring Artistic Director, Paul Skevington, and his twenty-five years at Saint Luke Catholic Church.

The concert will feature Paul playing the Franck Chorale No. 2 and the Bach Passacaglia and Fugue on the Steiner-Reck Organ. Long-time collaborator and trumpeter Phil Snedecor will play the famous Albinoni Adagio and his arrangement of the Bernstein Simple Song.

The highlight of the concert will be a newly commissioned work composed by Thomas Colohan entitled Make a Joyful Noise. Based on Psalm 100, the anthem will feature the combined Saint Luke Festival Choir, Women's Choir, and Children's Choirs, accompanied by organ and trumpet.

A gala reception will follow. The free concert is on Sunday, April 29 at 4:00. Hope you will join us!