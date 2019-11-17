Silkroad Ensemble: "Falling Out of Time"

A New Song Cycle from Osvaldo Golijov

Conceived by Yo-Yo Ma in 1998, the Silkroad Ensemble creates music that engages difference, sparking radical cultural collaboration and passion-driven learning to build a more hopeful world. For this performance, Silkroad has teamed up with composer Osvaldo Golijov to create a brand new song cycle, “Falling Out of Time,” based on the Israeli writer David Grossman’s book exploring grief and loss. The work features vocalist Wu Tong and singer-songwriter Nora Fischer.