Silkroad Ensemble: "Falling Out of Time"

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

A New Song Cycle from Osvaldo Golijov

Category A $75 | Category B $60 | Category C $40

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under, 20%-30% subscription discounts available

Conceived by Yo-Yo Ma in 1998, the Silkroad Ensemble creates music that engages difference, sparking radical cultural collaboration and passion-driven learning to build a more hopeful world. For this performance, Silkroad has teamed up with composer Osvaldo Golijov to create a brand new song cycle, “Falling Out of Time,” based on the Israeli writer David Grossman’s book exploring grief and loss. The work features vocalist Wu Tong and singer-songwriter Nora Fischer.

