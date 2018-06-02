Sidewalk Art Show

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave, SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

The Sidewalk Art Show is a Virginia tradition in which local artists show and sell their art. This year, the event will feature over 140 artists, a tasting station, and a children’s drawing contest! Ken Conger, author of “Wildlife’s Greatest Connection: A Mother and Her Young,” will be selling his photographs and his book at this event.

Info
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave, SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor
8046443090
