The Sidewalk Art Show is a Virginia tradition in which local artists show and sell their art. This year, the event will feature over 140 artists, a tasting station, and a children’s drawing contest! Ken Conger, author of “Wildlife’s Greatest Connection: A Mother and Her Young,” will be selling his photographs and his book at this event.
Sidewalk Art Show
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave, SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor
