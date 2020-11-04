SHRM Essentials of Human Resources Course

On-line via Zoom , Virginia

In partnership with the Society of Human Resource Management, this course will be offered as a 2 day course in person, socially distanced and online live.

Sharpen your HR skills to face today’s HR issues.

Human Resource issues impact every company in some way. That’s why it’s important to understand the fundamental issues surrounding HR today.

SHRM, the leading global HR professional organization, has developed the SHRM Essentials of Human Resources course, which teaches the HR knowledge, skills and competencies required for overall business success. Whether you are new to HR, or it’s one of the many roles you fulfill at your company, the University of Mary Washington’s course covers the key HR topics you need to know.

