A COMMUNITY THEATER PRODUCTION PRESENTED BY SUFFOLK CENTER FOR CULTURAL ARTS & RPM DANCE

Saturdays, APRIL 1 & 8 at 8pm

Sundays, APRIL 2 & 9 at 3pm

A Community Theater Production

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure! Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears.

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand… and his name is Shrek.

TICKETS: 757.923.2900 or www.SuffolkCenter.org

Membership and group discounts available!

Where: Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts

110 W. Finney Avenue, Suffolk VA 23434

Price: Adult: $35.00 Youth: $15

Facebook:

Link: http://www.suffolkcenter.org/upcoming-events/