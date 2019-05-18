Follow the adventures of Shrek, his sidekick Donkey, Princess Fiona, Lord Farquad and every fairytale adventure you know and love in this Tony Award-winning musical based on the blockbuster DreamWorks Animation film. A little green ogre grows up to be a big, disgusting, layered hero. Shrek finds himself on a life-changing journey to rescue the feisty princess with his witty and sarcastic friend, Donkey. Along the way, they encounter a lively cookie, a flirty dragon, and a small villain. Can this grumpy, ugly ogre find it in his heart to love someone as ugly as himself? We promise magic to every degree from the music to the costumes and sets. This is a performance the entire family will enjoy!
Shrek The Musical
Barter Theatre 127 East Main Street, Abingdon, Virginia 24210
Barter Theatre 127 East Main Street, Abingdon, Virginia 24210
Theater & Dance
