Show Me Your GARDEN!!!!

I am excited to announce my First Annual (or semi-occasional) SHOW ME YOUR GARDEN CONTEST.

I do not have the greatest green thumb, myself, but I absolutely connect with nature and its beauty, and of course photography, having been a former photojournalist. I recently put a Butterfly Garden in last year with the help and expertise of Jason Aldrich of 1stVERS. He is a conservation landscaper; we will be doing my backyard Butterfly Garden next week, and I am hoping to fill it with plants that will also attract the increasingly endangered Hummingbird.

So HERE IS THE DEAL: Up to three images of your garden to be entered between now and May 31st. Think in terms of details, medium shots, over-alls, but by no means do you need to enter one of each type shot. But do pay attention to composition and artistic elements. Please slug your file with your last name and # of image or title. Judging will take place June 8th. I am going to print all the images and have an evening with our judges, which coincide with the Prize Sponsors below.

1st prize: $50.00 gift certificate to the Great Big Green House provided by me, Rebecca D’Angelo, Realtor and former photojournalist

2nd prize: One hour Consultation with and provided by Jason Aldrich of 1stVERS conservation landscaping

3rd prize: $25.00 gift certificate to Sneeds Nursery provided by Richard Day, lender with Assurance Financial, and gifted with an amazing eye for photography.

THE FORM TO ENTER

Thank you and have fun!