Join us at Hanover Tavern for our most unique and anticipated pairing dinner of the year! Celebrate a rich history and culture of distilling in Virginia with a five course paired menu. Each course showcases a locally crafted liquor with a cocktail selected to highlight both food and beverage.

$65 per person. Includes tax and gratuity.

This event will fill quickly, please make reservations by phone - (804)537-5050