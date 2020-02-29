Arlington's Independent Book Store, One More Page Books, will close out the month of February with a Short Story Extravaganza! Two local short story authors are launching new collections: Amber Sparks, author of AND I DO NOT FORGIVE YOU: STORIES AND OTHER REVENGES, and Art Taylor, author of THE BOY DETECTIVE & THE SUMMER OF '74 AND OTHER TALES OF SUSPENSE. They will both be in conversation with Tara Laskowski, author of ONE NIGHT GONE. Take advantage of the extra day of this leap year with a little literary conversation!
Short Story Extravaganza! With Amber Sparks and Art Taylor
One More Page Books 2200 N. Westmoreland Street, Arlington, Virginia 22213
One More Page Books 2200 N. Westmoreland Street, Arlington, Virginia 22213
Talks & Readings
