Shocktober Haunted House

Are you brave enough to face the horrors around every corner of Paxton Manor’s Haunted Mansion? Then join us at Shocktober’s Paxton Manor, Northern Virginia’s only REAL Haunted House and the best destination for Halloween entertainment in Leesburg, Virginia and the DC area. You’ll have the chance to tour the 32 rooms and basement of terror. Food and Loudoun County beers and wine will be on sale at the event. The haunt is open rain or shine, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night from October 5-November 4 at the Paxton Campus. All proceeds from Shocktober benefit The Arc of Loudoun, a full-service nonprofit that serves children with disabilities and their families. More information and tickets available at shocktober.org. (We close at 9pm on Sundays)