Historic Tredegar 500 Tredegar Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Shiver in the River is the coolest winter festival in RVA! You can clean up, walk/run, or jump in the James River -- or do all three! You and your family can participate in as much or as little as you want, and you can form teams challenging your family, friends and co-workers.

There will be music, beverages, food, and more! This is the Coolest Winter Festival in Richmond, and shows our love for Virginia!

For more information visit: shiverintheriver.com

Contact us by email or phone: shiver@keepvirginiabeautiful.org (804) 562-8283

Historic Tredegar 500 Tredegar Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-562-8283
