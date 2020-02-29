Keep Virginia Beautiful is hosting our Shiver in the River 5k event! You can clean up, walk/run, or jump in the James River — or do all three! You and your family can participate in as much or as little as you want, and you can form teams challenging your family, friends and co-workers.

Thank you to all that participated in Shiver in the River in the first five years! We are looking forward to a bigger and better Shiver in the River in 2020, our 6th Anniversary of the event! With live music, beverages, food, heated tents and more, this is the Coolest Winter Festival in Richmond, and shows our love for Virginia!

Check out ShiverintheRiver.com for schedule and registration information!