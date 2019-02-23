Shiver in The River

Historic Tredegar 500 Tredegar Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Shiver in the River is the Coolest Winter Festival in Virginia! The event will kick off with the Community Clean-up at 10 a.m. followed by the Shiver 5k Walk/Run at 12 p.m. and the James River Jump at 2 p.m. You and your family can participate in as much or as little as you want, and you can form teams challenging your family, friends and co-workers! The Winter Festival will be going on throughout the day with food trucks, beverages, live music, heated tents and a fun atmosphere!

