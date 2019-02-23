Shiver in the River is the Coolest Winter Festival in Virginia! The event will kick off with the Community Clean-up at 10 a.m. followed by the Shiver 5k Walk/Run at 12 p.m. and the James River Jump at 2 p.m. You and your family can participate in as much or as little as you want, and you can form teams challenging your family, friends and co-workers! The Winter Festival will be going on throughout the day with food trucks, beverages, live music, heated tents and a fun atmosphere!
