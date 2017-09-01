Arts in the Village Gallery announces the September Featured Artists Exhibit Shimmer and Shine, a show exploring all that gleams! Featuring the ceramics of Carol Clay-Ward and the painting of Karen Hutchinson, join us at the Gallery to experience this exceptional show.

Carol features her new Metallic “Gleaming Clay Raku” pottery, created using a variety of glazes in greens,coppers, and vibrant reds, each piece tells a story reflecting and enhancing the nature of each piece to capture the soul, personality and innate spark of the subject matter. This new gleaming series will be on display along with a selection of sculptural clay pieces.

Karen’s love of design, shimmering color and creating has influenced her as a self-taught, abstract and contemporary mixed media painter. Although, she has studied at the Torpedo Factory and the Workhouse Arts Center she has found her style is driven from within herself based on her own thoughts, experiences and emotion.

Meet Carol, Karen, and other gallery artists and enjoy drink, light fare, and music by guitarist Bill Cabrera at the open to the public reception on Saturday, Sept 9th, from 4 to 7 pm.

Arts in the Village Gallery, 1601 Village Market Blvd, Suite 116, Leesburg, VA 20175. Tel: 571-442-8661 Email: info@artsinthevillage.cominfo@artsinthevillage.com Website: http://www.artsinthevillage.com/