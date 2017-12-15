Sherwood Family Movie Nights

Stacy C. Sherwood Community Center 3740 Old Lee Highway, Virginia 22030

~Beauty and the Beast (2017)~

Looking for something FREE and fun for your family to do on a Friday night?!? How about a family-friendly movie on the new state-of-the-art big screen? Each movie is rated PG. An adult must accompany anyone under the age of 14.

“Britepaths” Food Drive at Sherwood Family Movie Nights. Britepaths is a volunteer-based organization that identifies and addresses the unmet fundamental needs of Fairfax area residents. Food can be dropped off at the Sherwood Center on the evening of the Family Fun Nights between 7pm – 9pm. Thank you in advance for your support.

Stacy C. Sherwood Community Center 3740 Old Lee Highway, Virginia 22030
7033857858
