Sherwood Family Movie Nights – Smurfs Lost Village

to Google Calendar - Sherwood Family Movie Nights – Smurfs Lost Village - 2018-01-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sherwood Family Movie Nights – Smurfs Lost Village - 2018-01-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sherwood Family Movie Nights – Smurfs Lost Village - 2018-01-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Sherwood Family Movie Nights – Smurfs Lost Village - 2018-01-19 19:00:00

Stacy C. Sherwood Community Center 3740 Old Lee Highway, Virginia 22030

Looking for something FREE and fun for your family to do on a Friday night?!? How about a family-friendly movie on the new state-of-the-art big screen? Each movie is rated PG. An adult must accompany anyone under the age of 14.

“Britepaths” Food Drive at Family Movie Nights. Britepaths is a volunteer-based organization that identifies and addresses the unmet fundamental needs of Fairfax area residents. Food can be dropped off at the Sherwood Center on the evening of the Family Movie Nights between 7pm – 9pm. Thank you in advance for your support.

• January 19: Smurfs Lost Village

• February 23: Captain Underpants

• March 23: Despicable Me 3

• April 20: Leap

Sherwood Community Center, 3740 Old Lee Highway, Fairfax

703-385-7858

Info
Stacy C. Sherwood Community Center 3740 Old Lee Highway, Virginia 22030 View Map
Film, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
7033857858
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Sherwood Family Movie Nights – Smurfs Lost Village - 2018-01-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sherwood Family Movie Nights – Smurfs Lost Village - 2018-01-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sherwood Family Movie Nights – Smurfs Lost Village - 2018-01-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Sherwood Family Movie Nights – Smurfs Lost Village - 2018-01-19 19:00:00
Gift Subscribe - High Time

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular