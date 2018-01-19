Sherwood Family Movie Nights – Smurfs Lost Village

Looking for something FREE and fun for your family to do on a Friday night?!? How about a family-friendly movie on the new state-of-the-art big screen? Each movie is rated PG. An adult must accompany anyone under the age of 14.

“Britepaths” Food Drive at Family Movie Nights. Britepaths is a volunteer-based organization that identifies and addresses the unmet fundamental needs of Fairfax area residents. Food can be dropped off at the Sherwood Center on the evening of the Family Movie Nights between 7pm – 9pm. Thank you in advance for your support.

• January 19: Smurfs Lost Village

• February 23: Captain Underpants

• March 23: Despicable Me 3

• April 20: Leap

Sherwood Community Center, 3740 Old Lee Highway, Fairfax

703-385-7858