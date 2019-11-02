ShenCoLAB: Festival of Arts, Ideas & Exploration

Shenandoah Conservatory turns over the programming and facilities to its students for a week of unbridled exploration, collaboration and creativity. Students work across disciplines on self-directed, time-limited projects fueled by their own passion, drive and curiosity. The week culminates with a day-long Festival of Arts, Ideas & Exploration featuring a wide variety of exciting, innovative and provocative performances, presentations, roundtable discussions and other special events.

A complete festival schedule will be released in October.