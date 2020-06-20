Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival Concert 3

The Shenandoah Valley is home to an abundance of extraordinarily talented musicians, many of whom will take the stage for the 28th annual Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival, to be held in Harrisonburg June 14-21, 2020.

Two contrasting works, both probing themes of lamentation and renewal, comprise the third Festival Concert. Benjamin Britten’s intimate Lachrymae based on a song by the English Renaissance composer John Dowland, will feature violist Amadi Azikiwe. The centerpiece of this year’s Festival is a cornerstone of the Romantic oratorio repertoire, Ein deutsches Requiem of Johannes Brahms, featuring the Festival Choir, Festival Orchestra, soprano Susan Gouthro, and Grammy-Award-winning baritone Kevin McMillan, all under the baton of SVBF Artistic Director Kenneth Nafziger. A pre-concert talk by Artistic Director Kenneth Nafziger and soloist Amadi Azikiwe begins at 6:45pm.

Tickets: $28 – Adults, $24 – Seniors (65+), $5 Youth (22 & under)

Multi-concert discounts and group rates available. All tickets $2 higher at the door.

Purchase at www.svbachfestival.org or call the EMU Box Office (540) 432-4582