Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival Concert 2

The Shenandoah Valley is home to an abundance of extraordinarily talented musicians, many of whom will take the stage for the 28th annual Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival, to be held in Harrisonburg June 14-21, 2020.

This concert highlights some of the Shenandoah Valley’s brightest stars in an eclectic program spanning the nineteenth to twenty-first centuries. Eastern Mennonite University professor David Berry will perform the titanic Schubert/Liszt Wanderer Fantasy, James Madison University professor Sam Suggs will offer his own Concerto after Haydn for double bass and orchestra, and Bach Festival Principal Trombonist Jay Crone from Virginia Tech will be featured in a striking concerto by Nino Rota. Rounding out the program is a new composition by Gwyneth Walker, Earth and Sky, performed by Musica Harmonia. A pre-concert talk by Artistic Director Kenneth Nafziger and soloist Sam Suggs begins at 6:45pm.

Tickets: $28 – Adults, $24 – Seniors (65+), $5 Youth (22 & under)

Multi-concert discounts and group rates available. All tickets $2 higher at the door.

Purchase at www.svbachfestival.org or call the EMU Box Office (540) 432-4582