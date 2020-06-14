Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival Concert 1

The Shenandoah Valley is home to an abundance of extraordinarily talented musicians, many of whom will take the stage for the 28th annual Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival, to be held in Harrisonburg June 14-21, 2020.

The 2020 Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival commences with Artistic Director Kenneth Nafziger leading the Festival Orchestra and soloists in a sparkling tribute to the stylistic breadth of J.S. Bach’s compositional genius. Soprano Susan Gouthro is featured in Cantata 52, Falsche Welt, dir trau ich nicht. Harpsichordist Joseph Gascho will perform the vivacious Italian Concerto. Members of the orchestra are featured in two perennial favorites, the Suite for Orchestra No. 1 and Brandenburg Concerto No. 1. A pre-concert talk by Artistic Director Kenneth Nafziger and soloist Joseph Gascho begins at 2:15pm.

Tickets: $28 – Adults, $24 – Seniors (65+), $5 Youth (22 & under)

Multi-concert discounts and group rates available. All tickets $2 higher at the door.

Purchase at www.svbachfestival.org or call the EMU Box Office (540) 432-4582