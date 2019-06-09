Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival, Concert 1

Lehman Auditorium, Eastern Mennonite University 1200 Park Road , Harrisonburg, Virginia 22802

Creation is the theme of the 27th annual Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival, to be held in Harrisonburg June 9-16, 2019. Works by Bach, Haydn, Berloiz, Milhaud, and Gottschalk are to be performed. The centerpiece of the festival will be a performance of The Creation by Haydn

Lehman Auditorium, Eastern Mennonite University 1200 Park Road , Harrisonburg, Virginia 22802
