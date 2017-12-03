Shenandoah Run Winter Concert

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

Creative Cauldron is pleased to welcome back one of our favorite groups, Shenandoah Run. Formed in 2011, this 9-piece, DC-based ensemble is a band in pursuit of a vision—keeping folk music alive and fresh! This guiding ambition has been key to their success. Their performances pay tribute to both vintage Americana and contemporary folk music, while their top-notch musicianship and soaring harmonies lure you in for that irresistible sing-along. Their latest album, “SR,” released in May 2016, brings their unique, fresh voice to classic and contemporary folk songs, as well as two original songs. Come spend some time with them and experience “folk music with a kick.”

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046 View Map
