Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

Shenandoah Run returns to the Cauldron for a night of brilliant folk musicianship that gather fans from all around. This nine artist band offers performances with a mix of harmonies, duets, trios, and solos that showcase the stellar individual talents of each performer in folk arrangements that will keep audiences clapping and cheering all night!

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $60 - Tables for Four with wine $120

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046
7034369948
