Shen Yun Performing Arts World Tour @ Fairfax, VA

to Google Calendar - Shen Yun Performing Arts World Tour @ Fairfax, VA - 2019-01-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shen Yun Performing Arts World Tour @ Fairfax, VA - 2019-01-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shen Yun Performing Arts World Tour @ Fairfax, VA - 2019-01-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - Shen Yun Performing Arts World Tour @ Fairfax, VA - 2019-01-15 19:30:00

Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center 3 N. Beauregard St., Alexandria, Virginia 22311

A Heavenly Gift

The culture of ancient China was divinely inspired.

Shen Yun’s works reflect this rich spiritual heritage.

Shen Yun invites you to travel back to the magical world of ancient China. Experience a lost culture through the breathtaking art of classical Chinese dance, and see legends come to life. Shen Yun pushes the boundaries of the performing arts to make this possible, with a unique blend of colorful costuming, high-tech backdrops, and live orchestra. Be prepared for a theater experience like no other.

Be Inspired. Be Amazed. Experience the Divine Culture's return.

Don't miss the all-new program for 2019 season!

Buy your tickets early to secure the best seats.

Info
Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center 3 N. Beauregard St., Alexandria, Virginia 22311 View Map
Dance
888-907-4697
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Shen Yun Performing Arts World Tour @ Fairfax, VA - 2019-01-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shen Yun Performing Arts World Tour @ Fairfax, VA - 2019-01-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shen Yun Performing Arts World Tour @ Fairfax, VA - 2019-01-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - Shen Yun Performing Arts World Tour @ Fairfax, VA - 2019-01-15 19:30:00
Indulge Yourself

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular