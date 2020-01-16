Shen Yun invites you to travel back to the magical world of ancient China. Experience a lost culture through the incredible art of classical Chinese dance, and see legends come to life. With all new programs each year with a live orchestra, Shen Yun pushes the boundaries of the performing arts with a unique blend of stunning costuming, high-tech backdrops, and an orchestra like no other. Show times and ticket prices vary; follow the link for details: www.shenyun.com.
Shen Yun, George Mason Concert Hall, Fairfax, Jan 16–19 & Mar 10–11, 2020
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
Theater & Dance
Dec 26, 2019Jan 1, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2019
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more