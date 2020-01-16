Shen Yun, George Mason Concert Hall, Fairfax, Jan 16–19 & Mar 10–11, 2020

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

Shen Yun invites you to travel back to the magical world of ancient China. Experience a lost culture through the incredible art of classical Chinese dance, and see legends come to life. With all new programs each year with a live orchestra, Shen Yun pushes the boundaries of the performing arts with a unique blend of stunning costuming, high-tech backdrops, and an orchestra like no other. Show times and ticket prices vary; follow the link for details: www.shenyun.com.

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
Theater & Dance
888-907-4697
