SHELF LIFE: #OwnVoices Fiction: Yamile Saied Méndez with NoNieqa Ramos

Join Yamile Saied Méndez as she discusses her latest young adult novel, Furia, a powerful, #ownvoices contemporary YA for fans of The Poet X and I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter; in conversation with author NoNieqa Ramos.

Set in Argentina, the novel tells the story of a rising soccer star who must put everything on the line—even her blooming love story—to follow her dreams. Filled with authentic details and the textures of day-to-day life in Argentina, heart-soaring romance, and breathless action on the pitch, Furia is the story of a girl's journey to make her life her own.

"With a mix of Spanish words, vivid dialogue, and rich description, Mendez paints a realistic image of a young woman battling to become herself against the odds . . . A powerful and realistic novel.”—School Library Journal

One of BuzzFeed's Must-Read YA Books of 2020 and the latest YA pick for Reese Witherspoon's Book Club!

ABOUT THE SPEAKERS:

Yamile Saied Méndez, author of Furia, is a fútbol-obsessed Argentine American who lives in Utah with her family. She is an inaugural Walter Dean Myers Grant recipient, and part of Las Musas, the first collective of women and nonbinary Latinx middle grade adult authors. Furia is her first YA novel. Learn more at YamileSMendez.com.

NoNieqa Ramos wrote The Disturbed Girl’s Dictionary, a 2018 New York Public Library Best Book for Teens, a 2019 YALSA Best Fiction for Young Adults Selection, and a 2019 In the Margins Award Top Ten pick. Lilliam Rivera, author of Dealing in Dreams, called her sophomore novel, The Truth Is, “a gorgeous novel about privilege and prejudice, love and loss, grief and gratitude” and Hip Latina included it in their list of “10 of the Best Latinx Young Adult Books of 2019.”

###

This program is part of SHELF LIFE, a series of virtual events presented by the Virginia Festival of the Book, a program of Virginia Humanities. To learn more, visit VaBook.org. #HumanitiesAtHome #ShelfLife