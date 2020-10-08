SHELF LIFE: Family Secrets in Fiction: Jill McCorkle with Brendan Mathews

Join beloved novelist Jill McCorkle for a discussion of her latest book, Hieroglyphics, in conversation with author Brendan Mathews. This deeply layered and masterful novel explores what it means to try to make sense of the hieroglyphics of history, memory, and secrets carried across generations.

“Engrossing . . . McCorkle finds an elegant mix of wistfulness and appreciation for life . . . Throughout, McCorkle weaves a powerful narrative web, with empathy for her characters and keen insight on their motivations. This is a gem.”—Publishers Weekly, starred review

"A powerful evocation of loss and yearning . . . McCorkle testifies to the ageless nobility of human beings who want the next generation to do better. A deeply moving and insightful triumph."—Booklist, starred review

ABOUT THE SPEAKERS:

Jill McCorkle is the award-winning, bestselling author of Hieroglyphics and Life After Life. She has written for the New York Times Book Review, the Washington Post, the Boston Globe, and others. She a faculty member of the Bennington College Writing Seminars. Learn more at JillMccorkle.com

Brendan Mathews is the author of The World of Tomorrow and This Is Not A Love Song. His stories have twice appeared in the Best American Short Stories. The World of Tomorrow was longlisted for the Center for Fiction First Novel Prize. This Is Not A Love Song was shortlisted for the William Saroyan International Prize for Writing.

###

This program is part of SHELF LIFE, a series of virtual events presented by the Virginia Festival of the Book, a program of Virginia Humanities. To learn more, visit VaBook.org. #HumanitiesAtHome #ShelfLife