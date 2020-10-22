SHELF LIFE: Detecting Women with Hilary Davidson and Rachel Howzell Hall

Join crime novelists Hilary Davidson (Don't Look Down) and Rachel Howzell Hall (And Now She's Gone) as they discuss their newest books, their experiences as crime writers, writing strong women characters, and much more.

"Davidson’s wildly intense murder mystery grabs the listener from the beginning... The age-old themes of survival, class, ambition, greed, revenge, love, and deceit all come into play.” — Library Journal (starred review)

"Smart, razor-sharp from Thriller Award finalist Hall.... Full of wry, dark humor, this nuanced tale of two extraordinary women is un-put-downable." ―Publishers Weekly (starred review)

ABOUT THE SPEAKERS:

Hilary Davidson, author of Don’t Look Down, One Small Sacrifice, and four other novels, has won two Anthony Awards and a Derringer Award for her work. She is also the author of a short-story collection, The Black Widow Club. Toronto born, she has lived in New York since October 2001. Learn more at HilaryDavidson.com

Rachel Howzell Hall, author of And Now She's Gone, is also the author of the Anthony Award-, Lefty Award- and ITW-award nominated They All Fall Down. A native of Los Angeles, she writes the acclaimed Lou Norton series, including Land of Shadows, Skies of Ash, Trail of Echoes, and City of Saviors. Learn more at RachelHowzell.com

###

This program is part of SHELF LIFE, a series of virtual events presented by the Virginia Festival of the Book, a program of Virginia Humanities. To learn more, visit VaBook.org. #HumanitiesAtHome #ShelfLife