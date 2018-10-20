Shatterproof, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending the stigma of addiction, will host an event on Saturday, October 20th for the National Capital Arena community to rise up against addiction and support family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers impacted by the disease.
Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction 5k Walk/Run National Capital Arena
Reston Town Center 1825 Reston Town Center, Virginia 20190
Reston Town Center 1825 Reston Town Center, Virginia 20190 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Politics & Activism
Jun 11, 2018
Jun 14, 2018
