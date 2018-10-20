Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction 5k Walk/Run National Capital Arena

to Google Calendar - Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction 5k Walk/Run National Capital Arena - 2018-10-20 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction 5k Walk/Run National Capital Arena - 2018-10-20 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction 5k Walk/Run National Capital Arena - 2018-10-20 08:00:00 iCalendar - Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction 5k Walk/Run National Capital Arena - 2018-10-20 08:00:00

Reston Town Center 1825 Reston Town Center, Virginia 20190

Shatterproof, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending the stigma of addiction, will host an event on Saturday, October 20th for the National Capital Arena community to rise up against addiction and support family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers impacted by the disease.

Info
Reston Town Center 1825 Reston Town Center, Virginia 20190 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Politics & Activism
to Google Calendar - Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction 5k Walk/Run National Capital Arena - 2018-10-20 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction 5k Walk/Run National Capital Arena - 2018-10-20 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction 5k Walk/Run National Capital Arena - 2018-10-20 08:00:00 iCalendar - Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction 5k Walk/Run National Capital Arena - 2018-10-20 08:00:00
Good Enough to Eat

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular