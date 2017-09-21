"Sassy, sensual, soulful and spectacular…Nina Simone with a little bit of Della and Ella tossed in for color."

Carmen Brown, Host | 98.3 WDLT-FM, Mobile, AL

"Sincerely Yours is a sexy jazz bomb of epic satisfaction... featuring sweet sax, contemporary, relaxing grooves and the pièce de résistance, Ms. Sharon Rae North's silky smooth vocals."

Sandy Shore | SmoothJazz.com Global

"Sharon Rae North’s new project Sincerely Yours embodies a true regal vibe. Her classy delivery and multifaceted vocals take this project to a new pinnacle. She appeals to many musical desires with her diverse selections. “Mystery” explores her engaging musical demeanor, while "Lonely Nites” embraces her sexy, but edgy influence. This project showcases her songful authenticity, musical distinctiveness and will take its rightful place in our collections for timeless enjoyment. A must have for all music lovers."

Melody Warren, Editor | The Jazz In M.E.E. Magazine

Sharon Rae North is a talented songstress who sings jazz (straight- ahead, contemporary, smooth, standards). Her latest album, a Smooth Jazz/Adult Contemporary EP titled Sincerely Yours was a first ballot contender in the Best Jazz Vocal Album category for the Grammy Awards. Produced by two-time Grammy nominated hitmaker Chris “Big Dog” Davis the first single, a cover of Sting’s “Sister Moon,” immediately soared to #5 Billboard Most Added Smooth Jazz, #4 Smoothjazz.com Top 50 Albums and is charting and in rotation on playlists worldwide. It’s charted in the U.S. and the U.K., where it reached #14 on the U.K. Soul Chart. Sincerely Yours is expected to be a juggernaut that will move her career in a whole new direction.

Her last CD “Gee Baby” collection of straight-ahead jazz standards followed in the footsteps of her first studio CD, “The Way You Make Me Feel”, a Smooth Jazz/Adult Contemporary project which continues to receive airplay in markets internationally and has received phenomenal reviews.

Sharon sounds just as good live as she does in the studio. She puts on a fabulous performance and has opened for many national acts, including Joe Sample and the Jazz Crusaders, Lonnie Liston Smith. She has been included among opening acts for artists such Chaka Khan, Lalah Hathaway, Stanley Clark, Boney James, Chuck Mangione, Norman Brown, Poncho Sanchez, Marcus Johnson, Bob Baldwin and many others.

Tickets $12