Sharks and Shandies Museum Mixer

Adulting is hard, so take in some beach vibes during Sharks and Shandies at the Virginia Living Museum! Wear your best Hawaiian shirt, shark gear, or a combination of both and join us for this fin-tastic after-hours mixer. Hang out and sip on refreshing shandies from local breweries, chomp on bar food from Wild Side Cafe and enjoy activities that include:

Exploring SHARK ZONE and our other indoor exhibits.

Learning how to make shark origami and a shark tooth necklace.

Jenga and Cornhole.

The museum will also have local artist calebfolks, playing relaxing live music that will make you feel beachy keen.

Featured breweries:

St. Georges Brewery

Capstan Bar Brewing Company

Tradition Brewing Company

Sly Clyde Ciderworks

*This event is 21 and up.

Ticket Prices: Museum members $10, non-members $15, designated driver discount $2 per ticket. Purchase at website.

*At check-in guests will receive tasting tickets. They have the option to purchase beer or wine. Last drink poured at 8 p.m.

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601 View Map
